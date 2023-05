Lo nuevo en tecnología para monitorear la salud y el deporte

With the new #HUAWEIBand8 , your health and wellness are taken care of 24/7 – even when you're conquering the corporate world during the day and sleeping soundly at night with HUAWEI TruSleep™ 3.0 😴



So, let the #HUAWEIBand8 be your trusted partner every step of the way! pic.twitter.com/wqqXUth51t