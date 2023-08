Concierto de K-Pop reunió a más de 40 mil asistentes

And that’s a wrap on the 25th World Scout Jamboree 🇰🇷



After an eventful two weeks, the ‘Travelling Jamboree’ had a successful closing with high energy as almost 40,000 young people were reunited in Seoul for the World #Scout #Jamboree's closing ceremony & #KPop concert. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/I5oZM5BnEU