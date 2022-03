Tom Cruise y la nueva versión de Top Gun, en el Festival de Cannes

Your 2022 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' nominees:



• Javier Bardem in "Being the Ricardos"

• Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog"

• Andrew Garfield in "tick, tick…BOOM!"

• Will Smith in "King Richard"

• Denzel Washington in "The Tragedy of Macbeth" pic.twitter.com/ZoBJLpuHMZ