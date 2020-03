“Pokémon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX” ya está disponible para Switch

Fighters! I have 2 songs, #LoyalBraveTrue & a reimagined version of #Reflection, on @Disney’s new live action film @DisneysMulan. #Mulan has been such a special part of my life & this is a beautiful continuation of the legacy. #LoyalBraveTrue is out now! https://t.co/31G1jItby3 pic.twitter.com/r916S2b3Gc