Gobierno da vida a la Comisión Presidencial Contra la Corrupción

LIVE FROM THE ADI WILDLIFE SANCTUARY! After arriving at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg this morning, the 17 lions and tigers rescued by ADI from circuses in Guatemala completed the last hours of their journey to freedom by truck. Arriving at the ADI Wildlife Sanctuary, they are now being released into their wonderful new homes. Our thanks to GreaterGood.org, Dr Lo Sprague, Dr Betsy Coville and Priority Worldwide, for making the Operation Liberty Airlift possible, to the wonderful supporters who have supported the rescue mission, and the Guatemala government for passing the ban. Together, we got the animals home!